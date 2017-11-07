US President Donald Trump arrives in South Korea

OSAN, South Korea: US President Donald Trump arrived in South Korea Tuesday (Nov 7) on the second leg of an Asian tour dominated by the nuclear-armed North.

Air Force One touched down at Osan air base near the South Korean capital Seoul, according to an AFP correspondent on board.



South Koreans are bracing for the possibility that Trump's state visit could risk further inflaming tensions with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who has stepped up his pursuit of nuclear weapons that could soon be capable of striking the mainland United States.



Trump will visit with US troops and is also expected to raise criticisms of a US-South Korean trade pact when he meets with President Moon Jae-in in Seoul.

The White House says Trump’s trip is intended to demonstrate US resolve over his hardline approach to North Korean nuclear and missile threats, but many in the region fear that further bellicose presidential rhetoric could increase the risk of a devastating military conflict on the Korean peninsula.

Three US aircraft carrier strike groups will conduct exercises together in the Western Pacific in the coming days in a show of force rarely seen in the region, US officials said, as Trump continues his 12-day Asia tour aimed at forging a united front against North Korea and developing trade.

Pyongyang’s recent nuclear and missile tests in defiance of U.N. resolutions and an exchange of bellicose insults between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have raised the stakes in the most critical international challenge of Trump’s presidency.

