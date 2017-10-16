US President Donald Trump to visit Asia from Nov 3 to 14

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will travel to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, the Philippines and Hawaii between Nov 3 and 14, the White House said on Monday (Oct 16), amid rising tensions over North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes.

Trump will "call on the international community to join together in maximising pressure on North Korea", the White House said in a statement, and will meet family members of Japanese citizens who have been abducted by North Korea.

During his visit, Trump will emphasise his commitment to US alliances and partnerships, attend events at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

He will also meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang.