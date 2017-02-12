US, S Korea agree to explore all options on N.Korea - Blue House
- Posted 12 Feb 2017 11:50
SEOUL: South Korea and the United States agreed to explore all possible options to rein in North Korean provocations during a phone call between U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and his South Korean counterpart Kim Kwan-jin, South Korea's presidential Blue House said.
Flynn had requested the call with Kim after North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile early on Sunday, the Blue House said in a statement.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tony Munroe)
- Reuters