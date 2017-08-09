US Secretary of State Tillerson meets with Malaysian DPM Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday (Aug 9).

This was Mr Tillerson's last diplomatic meeting in Asia before flying back to the United States.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives at Parliament to meet Msian DPM @Zahid_Hamidi. Security, trafficking expected to be on agenda. pic.twitter.com/215BfIWNLJ — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) August 9, 2017

At the meeting, Mr Tillerson and Mr Zahid discussed and exchanged views on "security developments and two-way cooperation between Malaysia and the US, as well as regional and international matters of mutual importance", according to a statement issued by the deputy prime minister's office.

On Tuesday night, Mr Tillerson met with Prime Minister Najib Razak and Foreign Affairs Minister Anifah Aman at the Malaysian parliament.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Prime Minister @NajibRazak and Foreign Minister Anifah Aman on Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/j0EOegIdbE — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) August 8, 2017

Aside from discussions on countering violent extremism and regional security, the US is expected to have sought assistance from Malaysia in its efforts to crackdown on any clandestine activities by North Korea.

Malaysia has had its own tense relationship with Pyongyang following the murder of North Korea leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in February. The incident led to a diplomatic row involving North Korea not allowing Malaysian citizens to leave its borders and vice versa.

The meetings with Malaysia also took place months after the US Department of Justice made a second filing to recover more assets allegedly bought with funds misappropriated from state investment fund 1MDB. It is not known if this was brought up during discussions

Meanwhile, China's state councilor Wang Yong is in the country to launch the East Coast Railway Link project in the state of Pahang wih Mr Najib.

China is funding the multi-billion dollar railway which will link up the east coast of peninsular Malaysia to Klang Valle - a move analysts have labeled as partly a bid to build support in the ongoing battle for influence in Southeast Asia.