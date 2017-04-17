Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

US, South Korea agree early deployment of THAAD

The United States and South Korea agreed on the early deployment of a controversial US missile defence system in the region, the South's acting president said Monday (Apr 17) after talks with visiting US Vice President Mike Pence.

  • Posted 17 Apr 2017 15:06
  • Updated 17 Apr 2017 15:10
US Vice President Mike Pence visits the heavily militarised border between the two Koreas, saying America is ruling nothing out in its dealings with Pyongyang AFP/JUNG Yeon-Je

SEOUL: The United States and South Korea agreed on the early deployment of a controversial US missile defence system in the region, the South's acting president said Monday (Apr 17) after talks with visiting US Vice President Mike Pence.

"We have agreed to further strengthen the readiness posture of ROK-US alliance that matches the threats posed by North Korea through a swift deployment of THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense)," said Hwang Kyo-Ahn at a joint conference with Pence.


- AFP/mn