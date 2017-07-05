US, South Korea stage show of force after North Korea ICBM test

WASHINGTON: US and South Korean troops fired missiles into the waters off South Korea, the US military said on Tuesday (Jul 4), in a show of force after North Korea's ICBM test.

"The deep strike precision capability enables the (South Korean)-US alliance to engage the full array of time critical targets under all weather conditions," the US Army said in a statement, adding that the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) and the Republic of Korea's Hyunmoo Missile II were utilised.