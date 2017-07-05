US, South Korea stage show of force after North Korea ICBM test

Asia Pacific

US, South Korea stage show of force after North Korea ICBM test

This handout photo taken on Jul 5, 2017 and provided by US Forces Korea (USFK) in Seoul shows US M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (R) firing an MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile into the East Sea from an undisclosed location on South Korea's east coast during a South Korea-US joint missile drill aimed to counter North Korea’s ICBM test. 
(Updated: )

WASHINGTON: US and South Korean troops fired missiles into the waters off South Korea, the US military said on Tuesday (Jul 4), in a show of force after North Korea's ICBM test.

"The deep strike precision capability enables the (South Korean)-US alliance to engage the full array of time critical targets under all weather conditions," the US Army said in a statement, adding that the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) and the Republic of Korea's Hyunmoo Missile II were utilised.