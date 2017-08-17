US VP Pence says all options are on table in North Korea

"All options" are on the table with regards to North Korea and Latin American nations should break ties with the Asian state, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told reporters in Santiago on Wednesday.

SANTIAGO: "All options" are on the table with regards to North Korea and Latin American nations should break ties with the Asian state, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told reporters in Santiago on Wednesday.

Pence added that he stood by U.S. President Donald Trump's words on recent race-related events in Charlottesville, Virginia, where one woman was killed in protests. Trump has come under fire across the political spectrum in recent days for saying both Nazis and white supremacists and their opponents shared blame in the protests.

(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by James Dalgleish)