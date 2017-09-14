US warns citizens about possible violence in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH: The US Embassy in Phnom Penh issued a security warning to its citizens late Wednesday (Sep 13) about rising tensions in Cambodia following the arrest of opposition leader Kem Sokha, the expulsion of an American NGO and anti-American rhetoric by Cambodian officials.

"Although the Embassy has no specific information regarding any planned demonstrations or security issues at this time, we urge all US citizens to exercise caution," said the warning.



"Even demonstrations or events intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and possibly escalate into violence without warning."

American citizens residing in or travelling to Cambodia are encouraged to avoid large crowds and "immediately leave any area where crowds are gathering".



They are also advised to remain alert to local security developments by monitoring local news reports.

The warning was issued a day after US Ambassador to Cambodia William A Heidt rebutted the government's allegation that Washington has conspired with Sokha - the president of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) - to topple its leadership and undermine national security.

Sokha was arrested in a midnight raid at his Phnom Penh residence by more than 100 police officers on Sep 3 before being charged with treason for the alleged conspiracy.



He is currently detained at the Correctional Centre No 3 in the border province of Tbong Khmum near Vietnam, almost 200km from the capital.

"To be honest, I wasn’t totally surprised when I learned this unfortunate news," said Heidt. "But I was surprised by the allegations against the United States in connection with Sohka’s arrest, made without a shred of serious or credible evidence

"These are extraodinary allegations," he added. "Friendly nations seek ways to bridge differences."

According to Heidt, all of the accusations by Cambodian officials about the US in recent weeks are false.



They have "completely, and intentionally, mischaracterised" what America is doing in Cambodia, he said, warning the events of the past month could have negative repercussions on the Southeast Asian kingdom.

"They are, step by step, isolating Cambodia from the international community at the very moment Cambodia needs international support to raise its economy to the next level and compete with its neighbours in ASEAN," he said.

On Wednesday, government spokesperson Phay Siphan was quoted by local media as saying the US security warning is "twisting and exaggerating the truth in Cambodia with ill intention".



He also claimed the internal politics still continues as usual and has nothing to worry about.