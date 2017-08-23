Venezuela's top prosecutor has left Colombia for Brazil

Asia Pacific

Venezuela's top prosecutor has left Colombia for Brazil

Venezuela's top prosecutor Luisa Ortega, who fled the socialist country last week, has left Colombia for Brazil, Colombia's migration agency said on Tuesday.

Venezuela's dismissed chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega Diaz poses for a picture during an interview with Reuters in Caracas, Venezuela August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins - RTS1B8PL

BOGOTA: Venezuela's top prosecutor Luisa Ortega, who fled the socialist country last week, has left Colombia for Brazil, Colombia's migration agency said on Tuesday.

"Today the attorney general of Venezuela, Luisa Ortega Diaz, left en route to Brazil," the agency said in a statement.

Ortega, who has become a vocal opponent of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro's unpopular government in recent months, arrived in Colombia on Friday with her legislator husband, saying she feared for her life. Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said on Monday he would grant Ortega asylum if she requested it.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; editing by Girish Gupta)

Source: Reuters