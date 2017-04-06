Video of man hitting dog with helmet in Malaysia sparks outrage

KUALA LUMPUR: CCTV footage of a man violently attacking a stray dog in Puchong, Selangor has enraged netizens.

The video, which was time-stamped Apr 2, was posted on the Facebook page of canine welfare organisation Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better (MDDB) on Thursday (Apr 6) and has been shared more than 5,000 times as of Thursday night.

It shows a man cycling with his pet dog in a basket, when the stray dog runs out and jumps at them, causing the man to lose his balance and fall off the bicycle with his dog.

In a fit of anger, the man grabs the dog at a guard post and punches the animal, holding it on a table and hitting it repeatedly before bashing it with a motorcycle helmet.



A female security guard was seen trying to speak to him, but he pushes her away and continues his assault on the dog.



MDDB alleged that the man is a Singaporean and urged people to make the video go viral.

Many who have commented on the video are asking that the man be prosecuted.

However one Facebook user posted a picture of the dog and it seemed well and friendly when she visited it on Thursday.

NO ACTION YET AGAINST ABUSER

According to reports from Malaysian media, police have not taken any action against the man because no police reports have been made by the dog's owner or the security guard involved in the incident.

The New Straits Times (NST) quoted Serdang district police chief assistant commissioner Megat Mohd Aminuddin as saying that while a member of the public has lodged a report against the alleged dog abuser, the report will be used only for reference purposes.

The dog was taken for a check-up by the Department of Veterinary Services Malaysia. "They have solid evidence", MDDB said.

