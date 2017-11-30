Vietnam blogger 'Mother Mushroom' appeal rejected

HANOI: A Vietnamese court on Thursday (Nov 30) rejected the appeal of prominent blogger known as "Mother Mushroom" who is serving a 10-year sentence for anti-state propaganda, days after one of her lawyers was disbarred in a case that has drawn global ire.

Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh was sentenced to a decade in jail in June, a heavy term decried by rights groups that accuse the government of waging a harsh crackdown against critics this year.

Her appeal was denied by a court in the southern city of Nha Trang, her lawyer Ha Huy Son said, at a heavily-guarded trial closed to foreign media.

"The sentence is very unfair and biased. They argued that Quynh confessed her wrongdoings, but I think it's groundless and not in accordance with the law," Son told AFP after the half-day trial.

Quynh, 38, whose pen name "Me Nam" derives from her daughter's nickname "mushroom", was jailed in October 2016 as she was visiting a fellow activist in prison.

She was convicted for anti-state propaganda, which carries a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison.

Quynh wrote posts critical of the government on the environment, politics and deaths in police custody - a sensitive topic in the one-party state where independent media is banned.

In court Thursday, 'Me Nam' defended her legal right to free expression and said she did not break the law, Son said.

A few days before her appeal, Vo An Don, one of her lawyers, was disbarred in a move he said was politically motivated.

"The main reason was that I had participated in defending the rights of several poor people and prisoners of conscience. The authorities might have hated me for that," Don told AFP.

The bar association in nearby Phu Yen province accused Don of providing false information to foreign media, abusing his right to free speech by spreading propaganda and distorting the truth, according to the state-run Thanh Nien newspaper.

'WOMAN OF COURAGE'

Human Rights Watch said the move to strip the lawyer of his credentials was a sign of escalating tactics by the government.

"In high-profile cases, Vietnam has not hesitated to harass defendant's lawyers but this goes a good deal further ... the gloves are coming off in the Vietnam government's war on its dissidents," HRW deputy Asia director Phil Robertson told AFP.

The US State Department gave Quynh the International Woman of Courage Award in March, presented to her in absentia by First Lady Melania Trump.

Last month, Quynh's daughter wrote an emotional appeal to Trump, asking her to push for the blogger's release. There has been no public reply from the first lady.

The court's decision drew criticism from Washington on Thursday, which called the charges against her "vague".

"The United States calls on Vietnam to release Ms Quynh and all prisoners of conscience immediately, and to allow all individuals in Vietnam to express their views freely and assemble peacefully without fear of retribution," US Charge d'Affaires to Vietnam Caryn McClelland said in a statement.

The European Union and Britain have previously condemned her conviction and called for her release.

Vietnam's foreign ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang defended Thursday's ruling, saying the trial "took place openly and in accordance with regulations of Vietnamese laws".

The appeal comes ahead of an EU-Vietnam human rights dialogue on Friday in Hanoi, which follows a spate of arrests and heavy sentences for dissidents.

More than 15 activists have been arrested since January, according to Amnesty International, and observers say the crackdown is being led by a conservative leadership in charge since last year.

This week, 22-year-old blogger Nguyen Van Hoa was sentenced to seven years under the same anti-state propaganda charge for posts about a toxic waste scandal last year, and several activists were temporarily detained earlier this month after meeting with EU officials in Hanoi.