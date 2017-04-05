Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Vietnam environment ministry approves test-run of Formosa furnace

Vietnam's environment ministry has concluded that a steel plant built by Taiwan's Formosa Plastics Group in Ha Tinh province has met the requirements to test-run its first blast furnace, state-run Vietnam television (VTV) reported on Wednesday.

  • Posted 05 Apr 2017 13:30
Formosa steel factory is seen in Vietnam's central Ha Tinh province March 31, 2017. Photo taken on March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

HANOI: Vietnam's environment ministry has concluded that a steel plant built by Taiwan's Formosa Plastics Group in Ha Tinh province has met the requirements to test-run its first blast furnace, state-run Vietnam television (VTV) reported on Wednesday.

The Ministry's conclusion came after its three-day examining visit to the plant and will be reported to Vietnamese government and subject to their approval for whether allowing trial runs at Formosa, VTV reported.

(Reporting by My Pham)

- Reuters