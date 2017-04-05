Vietnam environment ministry approves test-run of Formosa furnace

HANOI: Vietnam's environment ministry has concluded that a steel plant built by Taiwan's Formosa Plastics Group in Ha Tinh province has met the requirements to test-run its first blast furnace, state-run Vietnam television (VTV) reported on Wednesday.

The Ministry's conclusion came after its three-day examining visit to the plant and will be reported to Vietnamese government and subject to their approval for whether allowing trial runs at Formosa, VTV reported.

(Reporting by My Pham)