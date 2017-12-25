Virgin Australia attendant 'wows' passengers with Christmas serenade in Melbourne

A Virgin Australia guest services attendant wowed guests at the airline's Melbourne airport lounge recently with a rendition of a classic Christmas tune.

A video posted on Virgin Australia's Facebook page on Thursday (Dec 21) shows Ms Bethany Stagg leaning towards a speech mic at the guest counter. She then breaks out into the popular Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas song, popularised by Judy Garland in the 1940s film Meet Me in St Louis.



A passenger at the counter can be seen raising his eyebrows and smiling in pleasant surprise, before applauding the staffer's efforts as she concludes her short serenade.



In the post, which nearly topped 6,000 shares on Christmas Day, the airline said Ms Stagg "wowed guests" with the surprise performance.







Comments flooded the video, with many complimenting her "awesome", "amazing" and "beautiful" voice. One Facebook user even pointed out that she could be in the "wrong profession", suggesting she should be a singer instead.



Ms Stagg, who sings at her church, has been part of the airport ground team for the last decade, the Herald Sun reported.

"It’s such a busy time of the year and I just thought it would be something nice to do," the newspaper cited her as saying.



Virgin Group founder Richard Branson also shared the video on his Instagram page, saying he "loved" it.

