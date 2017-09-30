Water supply disrupted across Kuala Lumpur, Gombak due to burst pipe

KUALA LUMPUR: Major residential areas in Kuala Lumpur and Gombak, as well as several hospitals, Suria KLCC and the Petronas Twin Towers, are seeing temporary cuts to their water supply starting from Saturday (Sep 30) night due to a burst main pipe.



A 1850mm main pipe burst near Sierramas, Sungai Buloh, water company Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor (SYABAS) said in a media release, and water supply to Kuala Lumpur and Gombak would be interrupted temporarily for repair work on the pipe.

Affected areas include major residential areas, including Bangsar, Montkiara, Bukit Damansara and Brickfields.

Hospitals will also be affected, including Hospital Pusrawi, Institut Jantung Negara and Pusat Darah Negara.

Pretty major disruption. Have you been affected? https://t.co/1E3yq4XIbY — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) September 30, 2017

Repair work is expected to be completed in 36 hours, SYABAS said, adding that water supply will be restored in stages "within 36 hours after the repair work is completed".

The company said that relief water supply will be delivered by water tankers to affected areas.

It advised residents in the areas to store sufficient water supply before the start of the repair work, and to use water prudently.



Advertisement

Advertisement

In April, several areas of Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya was also affected by a burst pipe at Sungai Buloh.

List of areas affected by the repair works. (Photo: Twitter/ Air Selangor)

List of areas affected by the repair works. (Photo: Twitter/ Air Selangor)