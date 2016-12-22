Water supply fully restored in Malaysia's KL, Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply has been restored to millions of residents in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor on Thursday (Dec 22), after planned cuts were called off ahead of schedule.



The disruption, which started on Monday, was supposed to last until Christmas eve, to allow Malaysia's largest power utility, Tenaga Nasional, to service its substations. But the timing of the scheduled water cuts triggered a huge backlash from the public.

In a statement on Thursday, Selangor's water supply company, SYABAS, said water supply is back for most of Kuala Lumpur and the state of Selangor as of 7am, with only a couple of areas expected to have supplies restored by this evening.

It later added that water supply has been fully restored in all areas as at 1pm.

"We would like to express our gratitude to all water users for their patience during this period of water disruption," it added. “We would also like to wish them a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year," said the company.

Close to four million people in Malaysia had been struggling with the disruption and they had been warned to expect water cuts for up to 54 hours at a time, depending on their residential zone.

Malaysia's Ministry of Energy, Green Technology and Water explained on Monday that the dates were chosen as December was traditionally when water usage is the lowest.