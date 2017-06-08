Watsons Malaysia under fire for 'blackface' ad

SINGAPORE: Watsons Malaysia has come under fire for using a model with a black face for its Hari Raya commercial.

The ad, which has since been pulled, featured a number of Malaysian celebrities in a 15-minute long video which tells the story of princesses and beauties trying to win the heart of a rich merchant.

In addition to labelling the ad racist and insensitive, people took to social media to slam it as “sexist” and “tasteless”.

Watsons Malaysia, pulled the ad shortly after it went viral on Wednesday, and apologised for the video saying it was not their intention to offend. The company said the ad was about the legend of Dayang Senandong, which is a Malay folklore about a lady “cursed with black skin but blessed with a beautiful voice”.

Its statement added: “We stand firm on the belief that unity and fairness plays an important role, and we respect people from all nationalities. The video was shot to highlight the Legend and its moral values of inner beauty and that true love exists.”

