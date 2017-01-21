West African mediators' convoy leaves Gambia presidential residence

BANJUL: The motorcade of a delegation of West African leaders left Gambia's presidential residence where they had sought to convince Yahya Jammeh, who lost a December presidential poll, to step down and go into exile, a Reuters witness said on Friday.

It was not immediately clear if Jammeh was aboard one of the two dozen vehicles seen departing the compound.

