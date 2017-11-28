When you’re trapped on a tropical island by a volcano and need to escape

The eruption of Mount Agung on Bali, which resulted in thousands of people being trapped on the island after flights were cancelled, has brought back memories for Channel NewsAsia’s David Bottomley, who was on Boracay in the Philippines when Mount Pinatubo exploded in June 1991.

I woke up on Boracay to what looked like sleet.

Small particles of white material were falling on the island, along with the torrential rain from a passing typhoon.

At first, it was difficult to work out what was going on. My bleary eyes couldn’t take in what I was seeing. Snow? On this tropical paradise?

But then my brain started to kick into gear. Of course! Mount Pinatubo had exploded, and a little of the vast amounts of ash that had been blasted into the sky had made its way here.

The looming eruption had been a constant topic of conversation for the two weeks I had been in the Philippines. Mount Pinatubo had been rumbling for a long time, threatening to blow its top.

All the signs pointed to a major catastrophe, but the scale of what happened still came as a shock. In fact, it was the second-largest volcanic eruption of the twentieth century. Hundreds of people died, many thousands more were displaced and entire communities disappeared under the deluge of ash, rock and mud from the violent explosion.

On Boracay that morning, the full horrors of the disaster were unknown.

Instead, more mundane issues were being discussed, chief among them being whether it would be possible to continue with travel plans. Rumours started to circulate very quickly that all flights across the Philippines were being cancelled.

This was no problem for me. I had recently quit my job to spend six months travelling around Southeast Asia and was quite happy to spend as long as necessary on beautiful Boracay.

However, my travelling partner Will was on leave from his job and was due to fly back to London in a couple of days. He was keen to try to get back to Manila as soon as possible so that he could work on a strategy to escape the country.

As the rain and "sleet" continued to fall, we decided to take our destiny into our own hands. We would try our best to get back to Manila by any means possible.

Mount Pinatubo as seen from space shuttle Atlantis in 1992. Thick ash and lahar deposits on the volcano and in surrounding river valleys are evident. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

“I’VE GOT A PLANE”

The first priority was to find out if the rumours about flights being cancelled were true. So we headed to Kalibo airport, which is the main gateway for people travelling to Boracay.

A boat and bus ride later, we arrived at the airport to be greeted by a scene of chaos. Hundreds of people were outside the airport building and even more seemed to be squeezed inside.

Will and I forced our way past the sweaty throngs to get confirmation of what we already suspected: All flights were cancelled and airline staff had no idea when they might resume.

Most passengers seemed to think that this meant they were stuck. Conversations were taking place about going back to Boracay to book back into resorts and guesthouses which had been vacated just a few hours earlier.

Surely, though, there were other options? If flying wasn’t possible, what about a boat?

Although the prospect of a very long ferry journey while a typhoon was still blowing was less than appealing, our guidebook said it was one way to get back to the main island of Luzon.

We were about to shoulder our backpacks to leave the airport to find the ferry terminal when someone tapped me on the back.

“I’ve got a plane and I can fly you to Manila.”

The man saying those words looked about 70 and was wearing a faded T-shirt and ratty shorts.

A TINY PLANE WITH ONE ENGINE

At first I thought he was drunk. I certainly didn’t think he had a plane. And even if he did, there was no way I would want to fly in it.

“Sure,” I said, laughing at him.

“No, really. I can fly you. And I won’t charge too much.”

Will and I looked at each other, unsure whether to tell him to get lost. More information was needed.

“OK, what sort of plane do you have?” I asked.

“A 1965 Piper Cherokee,” he replied, inviting us to come and take a look.

A short walk away was his pride and joy. It was tiny! With a single propeller engine!

A 1965 Piper Cherokee plane. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

It looked like it could fly, but was it safe? Why could this plane fly when commercial aircraft were grounded? Where would we land if airports were closed?

He had all the answers.

He showed us some kind of certificate ‘proving’ the plane’s airworthiness. He could fly at an altitude below the ash in the atmosphere (and a propeller plane isn’t exposed to the same level of risk as a jet aircraft when there is debris in the air). He would land at a small airstrip on the outskirts of Manila.

Will and I retreated for a private meeting. On the one hand, putting our lives in the hands of an old pilot in control of an old plane seemed foolhardy. On the other hand, it seemed more appealing than a long journey on a ferry being buffeted by a typhoon.

We settled on a price (he charged the same as a one-way ticket on Philippine Airlines), shook hands on the deal and climbed into the back seats of his tiny plane.

As we barrelled down the runway with the engine roaring, Will and I exchanged an anxious look. Had we made the right decision?

HILLS SEEMED CLOSE ENOUGH TO TOUCH

Very quickly it seemed we had not. Although we were flying below the ash cloud, we couldn’t escape the turbulent winds of the typhoon. The tiny plane was being tossed around violently and so were its passengers. All of a sudden, what seemed like a viable option for getting to Manila had turned into a death wish.

The old pilot looked back over his shoulder to reassure us.

“Don’t worry, I’ll keep very low where the winds are less strong,” he said.

This meant flying at an altitude of less than 2,000 feet. At that height, the waves below and the hills on nearby islands seemed almost within touching distance. We remained tense and nervous as the old, small plane made slow progress.

Eventually, we made it to Luzon which meant there was only a little further to fly before we reached the safety of the grass airstrip our pilot was aiming for.

But then there were more problems. The pilot spoke to ground control over the radio before turning to us once again.

"We can’t land here. The rain from the typhoon has made the ground too soft,” he said.

Now he was looking worried.

“Er, so what are we going to do?” I asked.

“No choice. We’ll have to find a flat piece of ground somewhere else and try our best.”

We flew for another 20 minutes, searching for a suitable landing area. Eventually, the pilot pointed below and told us that’s where we would touch down.

WE’RE LANDING IN A FIELD

Will and I peered out of the window. All we could see was a field. With cows grazing and children playing. There was no landing strip, no control tower and no planes. There seemed no way to land without hitting something or someone.

“We’ll circle a few times to let them know we’re about to land. They’ll get the message and move out of the way,” said the pilot.

This seemed optimistic but, sure enough, after a few passes the cows were herded to one side and the children stopped playing. We were going to land!

When we finally touched down, dogs ran out to chase the aircraft as it slowed to a halt.

And when we got out, we were greeted by quizzical looks from people wondering where on earth we had come from.

No matter! Our improvised journey to Manila had worked. We weren’t stuck on Boracay and we hadn’t suffered a torturous ferry ride.

Of course, our problems weren’t over. It was many days before Will finally got on a plane out of the Philippines. And staying in Manila wasn’t very pleasant, with much more ash in the air and on the ground than in Boracay.

But it was a price worth paying for a valuable lesson in travelling: When things are working against you, try to take control of your destiny. Explore every option.

Although I wouldn’t make such a risky decision again, sometimes it’s better not to wait for the winds to blow in your favour.

If you do, you might be waiting a long time, as some people stuck in Bali have discovered.