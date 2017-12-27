White BMW from Johor Baru petrol station killing recovered by police: Report

JOHOR BARU: Malaysian police have recovered the white BMW car that was used in a killing at a Johor Baru petrol station, local media reported on Wednesday (Dec 27).

Johor police chief Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the car was abandoned at a palm oil estate in Air Baloi, Pontian, the Star Online reported, and that it had been found without a registration plate.

It was spotted by members of the public on Tuesday, he reportedly added.

In addition, the police have released four of the 15 suspects arrested over the investigation and are still looking for "three more main suspects", the Star Online reported him as saying.

In an update last week, local media reported Johor police saying that four women and ten men had been detained in Singapore, Johor Baru and Penang in relation to the case.

Seven of these suspects were reportedly arrested in Singapore with the help of the Singapore Police Force.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This comes after a 44-year-old man was killed at a Shell petrol station in Taman Pelangi on Dec 17.

The victim, believed to be nicknamed "Ah Chiu", was using the air pump at the petrol station to inflate his car's tyres when he was stabbed and mowed down by a car with four men inside.

Police had earlier said that four men in a white BMW had approached Ah Chiu and the woman he was with and tried to drag him into their vehicle.

A struggle ensued and he managed to free himself, but the men then got back into the car and mowed him down.

A stab wound was also found on his chest.