White House condemns missile attacks on Saudi by Yemen's Houthis

BEIJING: The White House on Wednesday condemned missile attacks by Yemen's Houthi militias on Saudi Arabia, saying they threatened the region's security and undermined efforts to halt the conflict.

"Houthi missile attacks against Saudi Arabia, enabled by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, threaten regional security and undermine UN efforts to negotiate an end to the conflict," it said in a statement as U.S. President Donald Trump began a visit to the Chinese capital. 

