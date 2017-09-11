Will tougher UN Security Council sanctions on North Korea make Kim blink?

SINGAPORE: The UN Security Council will vote on Monday (Sep 11) on new and tougher sanctions on North Korea, after the country claimed to have developed a hydrogen bomb that could be mounted on a missile to strike the US mainland.

The new measures contain one crucial element that is different from the past - it would impose an oil embargo on the hermit state which has virtually no crude production.

Analysts said that if the goal is to send a strong message to North Korea, it would succeed. But beyond that, the picture is far less clear.

“Whether sanctions are effective depends on what your ambitions are,” said Frank Lavin, a former US ambassador. “It’s a very effective signalling tool, but on trying to change a state’s behaviour, the effects are typically very limited.”

In one of the most extensive studies into sanctions, the Peterson Institute of International Economics had looked at more than 200 cases dated from 1919 to 2008. It found that only a third of the number achieved their broad objectives.



The study, however, was criticised by University of Chicago political scientist Robert Pape for applying too broad a concept to sanctions. He said that upon closer examination, the success rate dropped to just 4 per cent.

There have been notable examples of sanctions bringing about positive changes in behaviour. Many analysts credit sanctions for the end of apartheid in South Africa and bringing Iran back to the negotiation table to discuss its nuclear programme.



But the list of counter-examples also runs long. US sanctions designed to induce a regime change in Cuba still have not worked after nearly 60 years, and there is little evidence to suggest that the Russian government has been weakened by sanctions imposed after the annexation of Crimea.

The need for new sanctions on North Korea itself is also a sign of past failures. The country has been under UN sanctions for more than 20 years. The measures first aimed at preventing the regime from acquiring missile and nuclear technologies. Since 2016, new sanctions also tried to cut off revenues that Kim Jung Un could use to fund the weapons programmes.

“Sanctions before were not effective at all,” said Go Myong-Hyun, a researcher who specialises in sanctions at Korea’s Asan Institute for Policy Studies. “But with broad economic sanctions, expectations are much higher.”

Others said expectations might have to be tempered where North Korea is concerned as it simply is not comparable to South Africa and Iran - countries that considered themselves democracies and ran competitive elections.

“If there‘s a democratic process, there will be protests, emails to MPs, there will be political pressure,” said Lavin. “But with the situation in North Korea, you are not going to have any of that. This government is not responsive to the general population.”

Lavin, like many others, thinks the brunt of the sanctions would be borne by the North Korean people. The country’s military is known to have stockpiled enough oil to last months.

Go said, however, that this does not mean the embargo won’t hurt the regime at all. “The problem is sanctions have a pretty long lead time. You have to be patient, you need a year or two to see if they work.”

Military analysts tend to believe North Korea is a lot closer now to becoming a viable nuclear threat to continental US. So just why is it that the US is still so enthusiastically pursuing sanctions?

“There may be limited impact, but there’s also limited cost,” Lavin says. “Sanctions occupy a space between giving a speech and military interventions.”

