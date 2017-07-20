Wind-chime festival: Cooling sounds drive away heat in Japan

KAWASAKI, Japan: A Japanese traditional wind-chime festival has opened at a Buddhist temple near Tokyo, just in time for the official arrival of summer.

Japanese wind-chimes, called "furin", are one of the items most associated with the hottest season because of their refreshing sound in a country with oppressively high humidity.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency on Wednesday (Jul 19) announced the end of this year's rainy season in the Tokyo area, officially heralding the start of summer.

At Heiken Temple in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, about 30,000 wind-chimes collected from throughout Japan are exhibited and on sale, Ryuei Hara, a temple monk, told AFP.

People gather to attend the Furin Fair (wind chimes fair) at Kawasaki's Daishi Temple in suburban Tokyo, Japan. (AFP Photo/Kazuhiro Nogi)

"Furin are originally from China, where people used to hang bells under the eaves as charms to drive away evil," he said. "In Japan, wind-chimes have become an item enjoyed for their sound and to feel cool during summer."

Many of the chimes are made of glass, while others use iron or pottery to produce distinctive high-pitched sounds.

About 300,000 visitors are expected over the five-day festival through Sunday, Hara said.