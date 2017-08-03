Wings Air, Lion Air planes collide on taxiway at Medan airport

MEDAN: Two planes collided at Medan's Kualanamu International Airport on the Indonesian island of Sumatra on Thursday (Aug 3). No injuries were reported.

The incident involved a Lion Air Boeing 737-900ER, which had just arrived from Banda Aceh, and a Wings Air ATR-72, which was preparing to depart for Meulaboh.

"The incident occurred at the taxiway at around 11.10am (12.10pm, Singapore time)," said airport official Vishnu Budi Setianto. He added that no one was injured on both planes and that all passengers were safe.

The wings of both aircraft were damaged; pictures circulating on social media showed one of the wings on the Wings Air plane had completely broken off.







"Flights at the airport were suspended for 20 minutes following the collision and operations have now returned to normal," said Vishnu.

The cause of the mishap is being investigated by Indonesian aviation authorities.