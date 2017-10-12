Woman claiming to be Malaysian arrested after failing to sing national anthem

KUALA LUMPUR: A 20-year-old woman who insisted she was a Malaysian during an immigration raid was arrested after failing to sing the country's national anthem.

The Immigration Department was carrying out a sweep on illegal immigrants at a block of flats in Pudu on Wednesday (Oct 11) night when the woman attempted to evade arrest, reported Malaysian news outlet New Straits Times.

The woman created a scene when officials arrived, sitting at the flat's doorstep and refusing to budge. She also claimed she needed immediate hospitalisation as she was pregnant.

Despite not having any relevant documents, the woman said she was a Malaysian. When officers asked her to prove her citizenship by singing the country's national anthem Negaraku, she was unable to and subsequently arrested.

Of the 21 people arrested at the Pudu flats, 18 were Myanmar nationals, one was Indonesian, one Pakistani, and one Indian, said the department's director-general Mustafar Ali.

This is not the first time that a person has been asked to sing the national anthem as proof of citizenship.

According to The Star, illegal foreign workers claiming to be Malaysians were rounded up by immigration enforcers on May 24 after they were unable to sing Negaraku.