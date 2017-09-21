Woman finds stolen diamond ring worth HK$1m in Kowloon park: Report

SINGAPORE: A diamond ring reported to be worth about HK$1 million (US$128,140) was found in a Hong Kong park by an eagle-eyed woman, the South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday (Sep 20).



The ring was confirmed to be one of nine pieces of jewellery stolen by smash-and-grab robbers during a daring, daylight heist just hours before the woman found the sparkler in Kowloon Park on Tuesday afternoon, the report said.



The three thieves escaped on a motorcycle with HK$24 million worth of jewellery from the Tsim Sha Tsui branch of Chow Sang Sang jewellery in Canton Road. The park is near the store.

The robbery happened soon after staff at the shop took the valuables from a vault and put them on display. Two of the culprits, wearing hats, masks and gloves, used sledgehammers to smash open a display window and steal the pieces of jewellery, the report said.

A police source the report quoted said the woman took the ring to the nearby Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station on Nathan Road after finding it.



Two sledgehammers were also found in bushes in the same park.

It is believed that the ring had been dropped by the culprits when two of them got off their getaway motorcycle after a brief ride and ran into the park, fleeing towards Yau Ma Tei.



The blue Suzuki motorcycle was later found abandoned at Man Wui Street, Yau Ma Tei, the report said.



As of midday on Wednesday, the culprits were still on the run.