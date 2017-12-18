Woman rescued after 2 days stuck in Australia mine shaft

SYDNEY: A woman has been pulled alive from an abandoned Australian mine shaft where she was trapped in searing heat for two days until a drone found her, police said Monday (Dec 18).

The 26-year-old vanished from her home in Lightning Ridge on Friday after going for a walk, sparking a large-scale search and rescue operation.

She apparently tripped and fell down the eight-metre (26-foot) deep shaft, police said, surviving despite daytime temperatures of more than 40°C.

The woman apparently tripped and fell down the eight-metre deep shaft. (Photo: AFP/Handout)

"The woman is lucky to be alive after police rescued her from a mine shaft in the state's north-west," New South Wales police said.

"She was brought to the surface with the assistance of an officer using a pulley and harness, and provided water."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The woman, who was found on Sunday, was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Lightning Ridge, about 770km (477 miles) northwest of Sydney, is a world-renowned black opal mining centre, attracting hundreds of fossickers looking to hit the jackpot.

Small-time miners have dug countless vertical shafts in the area, with some dating back decades.