Worker loses leg after crocodile attack in Sabah farm

SABAH, Malaysia: A part-time worker of a reptile farm lost his right leg after he was attacked by a crocodile when he tried to pet it on Monday afternoon (Feb 20).

According to police, the 35-year-old employee of Sandakan Crocodile Farm had fed the reptile at about 1.45pm before he stroked its snout in the performance pool.

The crocodile then attacked the worker, snapping off a chunk of his calf and crushing his forearm with its jaws.

Other workers managed to frighten the reptile into releasing its grip and chased it away, the police chief said.

The 60-year-old crocodile is 5.5 metres long, according to a report by The Star.

The worker is currently being treated at the intensive care unit of the Duchess of Kent Hospital.