World Council of Churches urges intensification of probe into Malaysian pastor's disappearance

KUALA LUMPUR: The World Council of Churches on Thursday (Mar 9) urged Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak to order an intensification of the investigation into the alleged kidnapping of a Malaysian pastor.



Pastor Raymond Koh has been missing since Feb 13, and a video being circulated online purportedly shows him being abducted on a highway in Petaling Jaya.

The general secretary of the Geneva-based organisation said in a statement that he was gravely concerned for Pastor Koh's safety. "(Koh) has been accused of proselytising and has received threats on several occasions," he wrote.





Speculation has been rife that Koh was abducted for allegedly preaching Christianity to Malay Muslims. Proselytising to Muslims is illegal in Malaysia.

In 2011, Koh's NGO, Harapan Komuniti, was accused of proselytising to Muslims by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais). Jais had raided a dinner that his NGO said was for Thanksgiving and fundraising at the Damansara Utama Methodist Church.

Malaysian police have asked the public not to speculate and to give them the space to carry out investigations for the sake of Koh's safety as well.



On Thursday, Malaysian police said they had arrested a man who had allegedly tried to claim a ransom from Koh's family.