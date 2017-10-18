Xi says China has prevented Taiwan independence over past five years

Xi says China has prevented Taiwan independence over past five years

Chinese President Xi Jinping bows before delivering his speech during the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday China has firmly opposed and prevented Taiwan's independence over the past five years.

Xi made the comments in a speech at the beginning of a Communist Party congress. China considers self-ruled Taiwan to be a wayward province, to be brought under Beijing's control by force if necessary.

(Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)

Source: Reuters