Xi says China has prevented Taiwan independence over past five years

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday China has firmly opposed and prevented Taiwan's independence over the past five years.

Xi made the comments in a speech at the beginning of a Communist Party congress. China considers self-ruled Taiwan to be a wayward province, to be brought under Beijing's control by force if necessary.

(Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)