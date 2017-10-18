Xi says China has prevented Taiwan independence over past five years
BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday China has firmly opposed and prevented Taiwan's independence over the past five years.
Xi made the comments in a speech at the beginning of a Communist Party congress. China considers self-ruled Taiwan to be a wayward province, to be brought under Beijing's control by force if necessary.
