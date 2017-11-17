Yemeni fined RM400 for dressing up as suicide bomber for Halloween party

Yemeni fined RM400 for dressing up as suicide bomber for Halloween party

Police in Petaling Jaya arrested a man who dressed up in a "suicide bomber" outfit for a Halloween party. (Photo: Petaling Jaya police handout)
PETALING JAYA: A Yemeni information technology (IT) consultant was fined RM400 (US$96) by the Magistrate’s Court in Malaysia on Friday (Nov 17) for dressing up as a suicide bomber for a Halloween party last month.

Magistrate Nurulhuda Zakariya meted out the punishment to Amjad Jalal Ahmed Al-Dahan, 34, after he pleaded guilty to the offence.

He was charged with committing public nuisance by dressing up as a suicide bomber at a condominium in Damansara Perdana at 7.40pm on Oct 28.

He was charged under Section 290 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum fine of RM400.

Amjad paid the fine, or would have risked being jailed for four days if he failed to pay it.

Earlier, counsel Mrs Sri N Saraswathy Devi, who represented Amjad, appealed for leniency on the grounds that he had been remanded for a week and had apologised for his actions.

However, Deputy Public Prosecutor Norazalina Razali pressed for a heavier punishment to serve Amjad and the public a lesson.

Residents of the condominium lodged a police report after spotting him dressed as a suicide bomber in an elevator.

A police handout showed him dressed in white with a fake beard and a chequered towel wrapped around his head. A fake "circuit bomb" made out of cardboard, an "antenna" and plastic bottles were taped round his waist.

Source: Bernama/kc

