You must brie joking! Foodies cheesed off as China says 'non' to France's finest

BEIJING: Fans of French cheeses in China have received news they may find hard to digest: The country's food hygiene authorities have turned their noses up at some people's favourite fare, blocking imports of Camembert, Brie and Roquefort, according to companies involved in the industry.

"The entire Chinese market for soft cheeses is now closed," William Fingleton, a spokesman for the Delegation of the European Union to China, told CNN on Friday (Sep 8).

"This effectively means that China is banning famous and traditional European cheeses that have been safely imported and consumed in China for decades. There is no good reason for the ban, because China considers the same cheese safe if produced in China," he said.

"We haven't been able to get our orders through customs for three weeks," Vincent Marion, co-founder of Cheese Republic, one of China's leading online cheesemongers, told AFP.

"Our suppliers say food hygiene authorities have tightened their rules," he said.

One major supplier identified soft cheeses, including Camembert and Brie as well as goats cheese and blue varieties such as Roquefort, as being among those in for the chop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Axel Moreaux, manager at French restaurant Paradox in Beijing, said the measures had destroyed months of hard work on a new menu.

"It was all going so well and then in a single blow a lot of work and ideas have been ruined."

"We've got one Camembert in stock," he explained. "We've put it in the freezer as a souvenir."