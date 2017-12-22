Young woman decapitated in Malaysia highway accident: Reports

NILAI, Malaysia: A 22-year-old woman was killed after she was decapitated by a signboard in a single-car accident on a highway near Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, local media reported.

According to Harian Metro, the woman was driving a Perodua Myvi along the North-South Expressway Central Link (ELITE) expressway at 9am on Friday (Dec 22) when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a central road divider.

"As a result of the crash, the woman was thrown out of her vehicle and hit a highway signboard, causing her head to be separated from her body," Utusan Online quoted Nilai deputy police chief, Deputy Superintendent Azrul Hisham Mohd Shaffie, as saying.

He added that the woman died immediately from the crash.

Mr Azrul said the victim's body was taken to Tuanku Jaafar Hospital in Seremban for a postmortem.