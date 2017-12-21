Your views: Are AirAsia, Firefly stewardesses' uniforms 'too revealing'?

SINGAPORE: Earlier this week, two Malaysian lawmakers criticised the uniforms for stewardesses on some of the country's airlines, saying they were "too revealing".

On Monday (Dec 18), Abdullah Mat Yasim singled out two budget carriers, AirAsia and Firefly, for their "eye-catching outfits" that he said did not reflect the status of Islam as Malaysia's official religion.

Another lawmaker, Megat Zulkarnain Omardin, agreed. "My wife is worried whenever I fly alone on Malindo or AirAsia," he was quoted as saying. "This is a real hassle for me."



It got our readers talking on Facebook. Here's a sample of what they're saying:

Maybe the issue doesn't lie with the stewardesses: Gabriel Goh

"Not just your wife. I, too, am worried for you ... actually no. I'm more worried for the women. Maybe Firefly, Air Asia, and Malindo can ban you from their flights to protect their stewardesses, and let your wife not have to worry so much.



Maybe the problem is not the women. Maybe it is your eyes.



Blaming others for a lack of discipline and self-esteem: Ehong Choo

"This is the era where you can blame other people for your poor self-discipline & low self-esteem, or perhaps the total lack of both."

Is it someone else's problem if your wife doesn't trust you?: KLoy Ho

"Is it someone else's problem if your wife doesn't trust you? Maybe she has (had) a bad experience with you ... so don't blame others."



Take responsibility for yourself: Paul Lim

"Why don’t they just admit that they are the real problem, not the air stewardess’ (already well covered) clothes. Even if the air stewardesses (wear) full burkas, these lustful men will find fault and say the air stewardess’ voice is too sexy.

Take responsibility for yourself, your minds, thoughts and actions. Don’t blame someone else.

Focus on how to tackle corruption: Maryanah Muzak

"Some Malaysian politicians' minds are in the gutter. Focus should be on how to tackle corruption that is rampant and do something about the crimes committed that are always in the news. Don't distract the public with such ridiculous announcements. I've just flown on two Iranian airlines a week ago and today, Mahan Airlines and Iran Air. The stewardesses' clothes are similar to the two local airlines mentioned. Rubbish."

Don't fly with these airlines then: Wang Swee Kong

"Then don't fly AirAsia or Malindo. Take a boat, drive a car, or even take public transport - like (the) bus. Not only (do you) save money but (it's) safer too. You always have options. Why limit yourself?"



The most misogynistic statement made by a politician: Chris Yau

"This is the most misogynistic statement ever made by a politician in Parliament or in public. People who continue to vote for him only contribute to the problem."

More serious issues at hand: Puavan Santharasilan

"There are more serious issues in the country (which) need to be discussed rather than their uniform. Please don't divert people's attention away!"

Clean up your own act first: Hwa Hong Lim

"Work hard and clean up your own act first before you dabble in rhetoric. This is a secular nation and we don't need your religious branding to persistently drag us down."

Long-lost virtues: Wai Ming

"Self-control and discipline are virtue(s) long lost. Instead of owning up (to) your inability to behave properly, you have to point fingers at others!"

Outfits are perfectly fine: Nawal Baswedan

"Do not blame your infidelity on what other women are wearing. The problem lies with you and not the stewardess. Frankly speaking, the stewardesses' outfits are perfectly fine."

The problem lies in the eye of the beholder: Tauk Htun Thein

"I don't think that's revealing, the problem lies in the eye of the beholder if you look women as sex object(s) ... another thing is, don't pretend (to be) too pious."

Who made you the fashion police?: Ed Lim

"Who made you the fashion police anyway? Who decides what's an acceptable amount of 'sexuality'? You? Perhaps they should make burkas mandatory as part of the dress code to 'reflect the status of Islam as Malaysia's official religion'?"

What's wrong with admiring beautiful girls?: Angelin Ho

Wow, I will encourage my hub to fly with them! It's not wrong to admire beautiful girls. I love looking at handsome chaps too.

We can't see anything anyway: Queen Rani

"Once we are seated in the inner seats we can't see anything except the 360 magazine. When they come around with food I can see only the food ... so what's the deal here, anyway?"

Not revealing, but well-presented: Connelly Lilian

"They are not revealing; they are well-presented in their uniform ... they are all so polite to us passengers when I have travelled with them ... they are the best to travel with. We are well looked after from the time we board our flight until we reach our destination. You are awesome, flight attendants - will travel with AirAsia any time."



