Youth and his two sisters among 10 nabbed over drug abuse in Kedah

ALOR SETAR, Malaysia: A 23-year-old and his two younger sisters were among 10 people detained by Malaysian authorities for suspected drug abuse during an operation conducted around Padang Terap district in Kedah since Tuesday (Jan 2).

The raid was conducted by the Kedah branch of the National Anti-Drugs Agency (NADA). According to the chief officer of the district, Zainal Abidin Ismail, the young man and his two sisters, aged 19 and 15, were arrested along with two men at a house at 4am on Wednesday.



Zainal said authorities were "shocked" to find the youth teaching his two younger sisters, who are not schooling, how to take syabu (methamphetamine).

The boyfriend of one of his sisters and another man were also detained at the scene.

The chief officer said that the three siblings are living with their parents in the house and that the parents were at home during the raid, while the younger sister’s boyfriend had been staying with the family since a month ago.

Raids were also carried out at several other locations where NADA officers detained five more men for suspected drug abuse, according to Zainal.

"All those arrested were brought to the Padang Terap district NADA office and the urine tests done found them all, aged between 15 and 30, to be positive for syabu and opiate," he said.

All the cases are being investigated under Section 3(1) of the Drug Dependence (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983.