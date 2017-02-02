Zebra attacks zookeeper in China

GUANGZHOU, Guangdong: A male zookeeper at Changlong zoo in China was attacked and dragged into bushes by a raging zebra, according to several media reports on Wednesday (Feb 1).



The incident took place at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, capital of South China's Guangdong province.



According to The Sun, the zookeeper was freed by the zebra within two minutes of the sudden attack. He suffered minor injuries from the incident.



Video of the incident went viral on social media just days after a man was mauled to death by a tiger at a zoo in eastern China.

Footage shows the zebra clamping its jaws around the man's arm and dragging him around the enclosure. Other zoo employees are then seen to be chasing the zebra with sticks to save their colleague.