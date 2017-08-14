5 reasons it pays to be an early bird

Get a head start on building your savings so you don't have to fret about catching worms in retirement

Invest early and prudently and consign your worm-catching worries to the scrapheap of post-retirement bliss. PHOTOS: Shutterstock

Working towards your dream home or dream wedding involves careful planning – financial, logistical – and more. If meticulous, early planning is the norm for these major milestones, why is it often overlooked for one of life’s most important milestones – retirement?

While it’s true that You Only Live Once, living (and spending) to the max may make you regret your impulse-driven decisions later in life – like that limited-edition, diamond-encrusted timepiece or that tattoo of your ex who swore you’d be “together 4eva”.

If you’re a young charger debating whether you should add to your collection of blingworthy watches (or cringeworthy tattoos) or putting your money into an investment portfolio, here are five reasons why the latter could be a better choice.

1. You’re young, take more (controlled) risks!

Yes, that luxury watch could retain or appreciate in value, but so could your raft of investments. And since you have time on your side; you could even take a bit more risk, as long as it’s carefully managed. If a world leader’s latest Twitter storm causes market uncertainty, you might still have time to recover your losses.

Bonds and equities exist on the opposite ends of the risk spectrum – the former is usually less risky than the latter. The good news is that a happy middle ground exists where you can generate stable income – multi-asset income solutions.



These offer dynamic allocation between lower risk income-yielding securities and higher-risk assets that generate capital gains. This evens out the risks and sources of returns in your investment, which can be more resilient to volatility in the market.

A fancy watch and the latest gadgets may make you feel like a player, but multi-asset income solutions will keep you in the game long-term.

2. Keep your eye on the prize

Remember when you were 10 years old and you’d save your allowance to buy that awesome video game? Now think bigger and longer-term. Wouldn’t it be nice to have enough to cover life’s little emergencies and still afford the finer things in life after you retire? An annual vacation to the Maldives? Why not?

Starting your investment early allows you to develop disciplined spending habits by focusing on your budget and cutting unnecessary expenses. Your ultimate goal is to have enough money to enjoy the retirement lifestyle you want. Investing early gives you more capital for future financial planning and helps you focus on long-term needs. What you want now may not be what you need later, so why not save for that ultimate prize?

3. Who doesn’t want to be in the lead?

From little acorns do mighty oaks grow – invest early to boost your chances of having healthy post-retirement finances.

If you’re kicking yourself for not jumping on the Bitcoin bandwagon in its infancy, then you now know what it’s like to miss out on that first-mover advantage. The same applies to investing: The early bird gets the worm is an idiom worth remembering. The earlier you begin investing, the rosier your personal financial situation could be down the line.

Compared to your friends who may have chosen to invest later in life, you will be able to afford things that they can’t over time. Better yet, you may even be able to spend your retirement doing just that: Staying retired instead of working part-time to supplement your retirement savings.

4. Enjoying life’s luxuries, big and small

Ever thought of embarking on a three-month holiday in Europe after you retire? Start building your nest egg too late though, and even enjoying life’s little luxuries – like a quick getaway to Bali or the avocado toast from your favourite cafe – can become a challenge when you stop working. Putting aside money now so it can work harder for you is a crucial step towards your ideal life in retirement.

5. Make your money work for you

Investing early in products that provide a steady stream of income could give you a relatively worry-free retirement.

Are your parents always going on about the importance of hard work and how it’s the only way you’ll be able to get ahead in life? We’d never disrespect sage advice from mum and dad, but would like to suggest something that could make your life a little easier: Make your money do some of the heavy lifting.

Tightening your belt now and allocating some money to investments could alleviate the pain of living pay cheque to pay cheque. If the money you’ve invested is earning a higher rate of return than your savings account – especially in the current low-interest rate environment – you will be earning more money over the long term and within a faster period.

Don’t forget about the power of compounding (interest, not problems). Re-investing your income from investments over the long term helps you build capital and create a sizeable pot that will allow you to more easily reach your objectives down the road. This return on your investments can be used toward major financial goals, such as buying your first home, or simply having enough set aside to enjoy the kind of retirement you’ve worked so hard to achieve. YOLO!

Want to get a head start? Find out which Schroders Multi-Asset Income funds best fit your needs. Simply ask your bank, financial advisor, or insurance company, or visit schroders.com.sg/MAI for more information.