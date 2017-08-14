5 reasons variety is the spice of life

Here’s why investing in diversity pays off, whether you’re talking about food, friends or finances.

Whether you’re talking about cuisine or capital, diversity offers numerous benefits. PHOTOS: Shutterstock

Embracing diversity is not only good for your karma and perspective in life, it'll also help when you're trying to build your savings. Why? Because investing in different types of assets reduces the risk of you losing money if one of these assets performs badly.

Like your favourite pair of cross-trainers, a fund that invests in different asset classes is designed to perform reasonably well under most market conditions. This is likely to give you better returns in the long run than if you had put all your savings into one type of asset.

Preparing for all conditions allows you to focus on the long term.

If you’re still on the fence about how putting your eggs in different baskets can help, here are five reasons why multi-asset income solutions have the potential to be more epic than a celebrity Twitter feud.

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. It reduces risk

“I’ve got so much extra money, I can’t decide what random luxury I’ll splurge it on today,” said no one, ever.

Risk is a constant, whether you're weighing the pros and cons of trying a fast-food restaurant's latest take on gourmet burgers or investing your money. To reduce investment risk, you should limit your exposure to any one type of asset, perhaps by investing in a multi-asset income fund. Look at the fund's returns. A good multi-asset income fund should also have other sources of return that can help protect you against any downside in the long run.

2. It can help cushion any losses

Let’s say you have S$10,000 to invest and you want to ensure you don't lose your capital but also earn a decent return. Diversification makes it easier to reduce any potential losses by allocating money to different investments.

Some people invest heavily in stocks in the hopes of higher returns. But stock prices can be volatile. Diversifying into relatively more stable investments like fixed-income products can help lower your risk of losing capital.

3. You’ll be better placed to ride out economic uncertainty

Sensible investments will help you ride out economic uncertainty.

What’s the one proverb your grandparents cite that almost always turns out to be true? Every cloud has a silver lining. If economic clouds should hit your investments, you can still ride out the storm, provided you’ve made savvy, diversified choices.

During periods of market volatility, your stocks may suffer losses. But if you’ve also invested in other asset classes such as bonds or property, the returns from these investments may smooth out your overall returns. You may even be able to acquire undervalued assets and make a killing when the markets improve, you savvy investor, you.

4. It’ll give you more options

Why are buffets so popular? Probably because they're accompanied by the phrase "all you can eat". You get to enjoy oysters, dim sum, tandoori chicken and bubur cha cha all in one sitting. And if you see something new, you’d be able to sample small amounts and enjoy a more varied dining experience overall.

Diversifying investments works in a similar way. You're not limited to different types of asset classes like stocks or bonds. Your investments can extend across various countries and industry sectors, which could help boost overall returns and reduce risks compared to someone who invests entirely in one type of asset.

5. You can get reinforcements

A professionally managed multi-asset fund does the heavy lifting, so you don’t have to.

The bad news is, unless you are a seasoned investor and your surname is Forbes or Buffet, you’ll probably find it difficult to balance your portfolio between different assets at different points of the economic cycle.

For those without specialist knowledge, investing in an actively managed multi-asset income fund can be a good option. Experienced professional managers have access to extensive research capabilities, allowing them to make meaningful changes in asset allocation across different market environments. This allows you to maximise the benefits of diversification without needing to do any of the heavy lifting.

Interested to see how you can start planning for your financial future now? Find out which Schroders Multi-Asset Income funds best fit your needs. Simply ask your bank, financial advisor, or insurance company, or visit schroders.com.sg/MAI for more information.