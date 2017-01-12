3 types of cars to check out at the Singapore Motorshow 2017

Head over to Audi booth at the Singapore Motorshow 2017 this weekend to check out some of the most premium driving machines plus immerse yourself in a Virtual Reality corner to get an up close and personal look at some stunning vehicles including the Audi R18.

There is so much to look forward to at the Singapore Motorshow this year, from virtual reality showcases and stunt driving performances, to celebrity appearances and lucky draws. Now in its third year, the Singapore Motorshow at Suntec Singapore is for many car enthusiasts a great opportunity to get a closer look at a wide range of vehicles from almost every car brand, all in one place.

In fact, some reputable names in the car market are even taking this opportunity to officially launch brand new models for South East Asia at the four-day event starting Jan 12.

Whether you’re in the market for a new drive or simply tagging along with family and friends to soak in the atmosphere, here are three types of cars to keep a look out for at the Singapore Motorshow this week. Each has its own unique character and personality that makes for very different driving experiences.

Start your engines, ladies and gentlemen.

THE CROSSOVER: FOR THOSE WHO WANT THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS

It is no surprise that crossovers have become an extremely popular choice for many car-owners in Singapore. Adopting the sportier, outdoorsy form of conventional Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) but in a more manageable size, crossovers provide a driver the ability to take on the great outdoors with the agility of a compact sports car, which nicely suits an urban driving environments like ours.

Ample boot space, usually further expanded with a reconfiguration of the rear seats, also means these compact SUVs are a versatile and practical option for both a family day out to Sentosa or great night out about town with your buddies.

Compact in design with a surprisingly large boot space, the Audi Q2 is the first model from Audi in the premium compact SUV segment and definitely one to watch out for when it officially launches in SEA at the Singapore Motorshow 2017.

THE COUPÉ: FOR THOSE WHO’VE MADE THE CUT

We can safely say that deep down in every driver’s heart lies the desire to own a coupé at some point in their lives. Owning a two-door car means you’re less concerned about ferrying passengers around than getting to where you want to go in style. Yes, there’s definitely a rakish charm that accompanies the sportier, sleeker and downright sexier profile of a coupé. A charm that resonates with many young overachievers making waves in their own careers and (maybe not so) silently want their peers to know about it.

Don't miss the SEA launch of the sleek new generation Audi A5 coupés that have been making waves in design and drivability at the Singapore Motorshow 2017.

THE SUPERCAR: FOR THOSE WHO LIVE FOR THE DRIVE

The unyielding need for speed from petrolheads and race fans alike has driven car manufacturers to push the boundaries of extreme engineering to bring us slick road-ready supercars built with specifications borne from the racetrack.

These stunning examples of power and control are where you’ll be spending your time gawking at the event — but there’s no reason you shouldn’t step into the driver’s seat if you get a chance. There is nothing quite like getting behind the wheel of an automotive beast that’s able to go from zero to 100 quicker than you can take another breath. Even if it’s just on the showcase floor.

The Audi R8 Spyder is a supercar with an exceptional racing pedigree that's built by hand with fewer than 60 units available for purchase each year.

