The Pursuit of Performance

Find out more about some of the most stringent tests Audi cars go through to bring their car drivers the best performance their daily drive.

To truly achieve peak performance in any field requires a commitment by those involved to not simply be satisfied with the best there is right now, but to constantly push the boundaries, test the limits and strive for something even better tomorrow.

Olympic athletes train tirelessly for years to improve their personal best in order to perform even better in their next competition. Asides from leveraging on modern sporting fabric and technology that aid in raising the effectiveness of their training, as well as helping them shave off precious milliseconds when it counts, these sportsmen and women are also constantly testing the their own mental and physical performance each time they train. By the time the starting pistol goes off in the actual race, they’ve already played it all out too many times to remember.

In the world of mechanical timepieces, veteran watchmakers from iconic watch manufacturers spend most of their lives honing the art of creating, assembling and testing precision components to bring exceptional watch complications to the world.

The need for constant tests also rings true in the realm of top-level car manufacturing to ensure that vehicles not only function effectively even in the most grueling of driving conditions, but also maintain their form, both inside and out, while doing it.

While Audi has been extensively testing their vehicles’ performance standards through the generations since the manufacturer’s inception, their extreme test since 2002 has been the Ingolstadt Korrosion und Alter (corrosion and aging) test. The INKA test condenses 12 years of a car’s life into just 19 weeks and involves various phases that push the cars to extreme limits in order to bring the best driving experiences to Audi car owners.

Here’s a look at what every Audi model, from the A1 to the A8, has to endure before it makes its way to the everyday roads.

PHASE 1: SALT

The mineral salts present in falling rain can have an adverse effect on a vehicle’s exterior and interior over time. In the first test, each Audi car is misted with salt and placed in a climatic chamber that’s heated to 35°C to verify they can hold their own against the numerous rainy drives and coastal road trips ahead.

PHASE 2: HUMIDITY

Possibly the most appropriate test for cars that have to weather the Singapore cityscape, each Audi car is given the “tropical climate treatment” with the temperature brought up to 50°C and humidity upped to the full 100 per cent to see how it handles equatorial environments.

PHASE 3: HEAT

To ensure their car’s interiors don’t fade in colour or become brittle even when left out in the scorching heat for extended periods, Audi cars are put through searing heat conditions with the help of 80 halogen metal vapor lamps (each with an output of 1,200 watts) that heat the car body up to 90°C.

PHASE 4: COLD

After the searing heat comes the freezing cold. Phase 4 simulates the blistering cold winter conditions at the polar circle. While this test might not entirely be the most essential for Audi vehicles on Singaporean roads, it’s good to know the vehicles can perform on both extremes of the temperature spectrum. In a chamber cooled to a chilly -35°C, the car is put on a 4-post hydropulse machine that rocks the hell out of every nut and bolt in the car. This simulates the strain that cars experience on rough roads in colder conditions.

PHASE 5: DRIVE TEST

Of course, the drivability of a car is also a very important aspect that discerning car owners in Singapore look for and this is tested in phase 5. Here test drivers repeatedly drive the cars through saltwater and mud on specially prepared routes on the testing grounds. These challenging terrains ensure each Audi can hold up to more rigorous conditions should a driver feel the need to take a ride on the wilder side (on the weekends up north, perhaps?).

In total, every Audi model is tested over a distance of 12,000 kilometers. And at the end of the test, quality inspectors dissect the entire car into roughly 600 individual parts and check for weak points. Such attention to detail is what defines a true test for excellence in performance and quality. It is only after the car passes all these tests in durability and drivability that it can be badged with the iconic four rings.

