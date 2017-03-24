What it takes to make a car superfan

Find out more about what makes the Audi brand go the distance in the hearts and minds of their customers

It is an increasingly challenging time for car brands to build and grow a loyal customer base. From the different brands and models available, to the wealth of information that can be found online, local drivers have no lack of options when it comes to buying a new set of wheels.

Despite this difficult climate, there are some car brands that still managed to made big strides in the local market. Audi Singapore, for example, has seen a steady increase in their car sales (in fact, breaking their sales records) for the last two years running.

So what exactly sets brands like Audi apart from the rest of the automotive industry in Singapore? We got in touch with three of their long time drivers to find out what they each look out for in a car and why they are avid fans of the four rings.

Safety assurance is always important

Eric Neo Say Wei, an Investment and Business Entrepreneur, found a personal connection with Audi values such as “innovative design, dynamic sportiness and putting its customers wishes at the heart of a continuous quest for ever better solutions” as they were aligned to his own company’s core values of “Innovation, Excellence and Integrity”.

Eric Neo and family with their Audi Q7

But that was just one reason he made the purchase of his Audi Q7 several years ago.

“I liked the performance, styling, safety, comfort and quality of the Q7. The supercharged 3.0 litre V6 power provides smooth, yet potent acceleration and it’s got brilliant road presence and nimbleness despite its large size. While technology like Audi Side Assist that helps with blindspots while driving, more importantly the quattro all-wheel drive provides exceptional all-weather capability, which is especially useful during rainy days in Singapore. These provide comfort and protection for my family whenever we’re on the road.”

Attention to technical and engineering values never goes out of style

Kenneth Toh, a CPO of a leading supply chain solutions company, has been driving Audi cars for more than a decade and told us how the 20 years of experience in the semi-conductor industry has made him appreciate a car brand with a heritage in performance engineering.

Kenneth Soh with his Audi RS6

“That’s how I trust that the company will deliver good quality products. And that is why I don’t even question the quality.

“People who buy the Audi S and RS models are keen on the racing heritage of the brand. That’s where the engineering comes in. Audi engineering always pushes the envelope and that’s the thing that excites me. They are not just followers and that’s proven in how they’ve performed in the Le Mans races.”

Naturally, high performance vehicles also require a higher level of attention and expertise when it comes to maintaining a smoother drive. This is also something that Kenneth values in the brand.

“I’ve always had top-notch service from Audi; that to me is essential."

“A good example of this is when I was driving my first A6 from Singapore to Penang. Along the way, I stopped to refuel. After refueling, I ran into some problems so I called my Audi aftersales for help. I was at the petrol station for at least an hour but the Director of aftersales personally attended to me and patiently coached me through every single step until I was able to solve the problem.”

It’s much more than getting from Point A to B

Finally, aside from the drivability, performance and aftersales service that a brand brings, building a community among its drivers fosters a sense of belonging to the brand. For Audi Singapore, there is myAudiworld – a programme that frequently organises convoy drives to Malaysia and exclusive dining events for their customers.

Stephanie Soh and her husband with an Audi R8 on an Audi Driving Experience in Tuscany

I enjoy attending the events organised by myAudiworld as they bring like-minded Audi fans together. They select the best restaurants in town and I try to attend all the dining events whenever I can.” says Stephanie Soh, an Educator who’s been driving various Audi cars for over 15 years since she first purchased an A3 in 2001.“I also participate in the annual road trips because Audi doesn't compromise on the safety of their drivers and the hotels chosen are the best. I have made many good friends through the events and it's kind of like a reunion every time.”

Stephanie also related how many of her friends know just how much of a “hardcore Audi fan” she is, some even thinking that she might just have an Audi tattoo. Her love for the brand even extends to the overseas trips that she takes with her husband.

“We’ve rented an Audi A5 cabriolet to drive around Hawaii and have also gone on a road trip from Munich to Tuscany on an R8. In fact, our wedding car for the vineyard wedding we just had in Margaret River was a Q7.”

To find out more about the cars that Audi drivers love, visit www.audi.com.sg