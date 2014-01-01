Essential reading material for small business owners in Singapore

The 5 books that every business owner should get into

Essential reads to sharpen your mind

Words: Khim Yap

Just as it’s important to keep your body strong and healthy with regular exercise, business owners and entrepreneurs need to keep their brains sharp too. Making a habit out of reading good business books is an excellent way to ensure that you continue to learn, grow and develop your business mind. Plus, it’s great way to gain wisdom from the experience of these experts in the pockets of time that you find throughout the day. Here are a few to get you started.

The Innovator’s Dilemma

by Clayton M Christensen Teo Ming Kian, former chairman of EDB, has this to say about Clayton Christensen’s book, “Singapore, as a small nation, needs to be innovative and sensitive to disruptive changes more than other countries. Christensen provides an excellent framework to reduce the randomness of the innovation process. This framework will help in our effort to nurture an environment conducive for enterprises to create and capitalise on disruptive innovations.” Clayton Christensen is a professor at Harvard Business School and advisor to Singapore through the Research, Innovation and Enterprise Council, which is chaired by PM Lee and comprises Cabinet ministers, local and foreign business leaders and science experts. Want to be the next Uber, Redmart or Airbnb? Then you’ll want to read this book for insights on how to beat big companies in their own markets.

The 4-Hour Workweek

by Timothy Ferriss This book has sold more than a million copies worldwide since it was published in 2007 and is a must-read for every entrepreneur. Tim Ferriss is well known as a “life hacker” and the strategies in this book can be applied to pretty much any kind of business. Want to learn how to escape the rat race? You’ll find all you need to know in this book, including how to use online tools to maximise your productivity.

Getting Things Done

by David Allen David Allen’s book is a must-read for anyone, and especially so if you are a business owner. It will teach you the keys to time management both at work and at home. You’ll learn how to come up with a system to maintain high levels of productivity through better organising and prioritising of the tasks that really matter. Because you definitely could do with more time as you build your business, no?

Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion

by Robert B. Cialdini To succeed, every small-business owner needs to be good at selling. If you’re looking for ways to improve the hit rate of your pitches, you might consider finding out more about the six principles of persuasion propounded by Cialdini. Even if you’re the sort who’s able to sell humidifiers in Singapore, you still might be able to pick up a thing or two.

The Dilbert Principle: A Cubicle’s-Eye View of Bosses, Meetings, Management Fads and Other Workplace Afflictions

by Scott Adams Scott Adams worked in a cubicle at a telco for nine years and this book is a collection of hilarious essays from his observations and experience of corporate culture. The reason why this book is so popular and well-loved is Adams’ observations are so on-point. As a business owner, you’ll want to read this to learn how not to fail your company and be thoroughly entertained in doing so.

