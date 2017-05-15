1-Net announces two new appointments

SINGAPORE: 1-Net Singapore, a data centre services provider owned by Mediacorp, announced two new appointments on Monday (May 15), for the posts of managing director and business development director.



1-Net's new director of business development is Dave Ng who brings with him over 30 years of experience in the IT industry. Before this, he was the director of Uptime Institute Network, Asia Pacific.

Mr Ng will take charge of 1-Net's day-to-day business operations and will report to Mr Goh Kim Soon who will be covering the duties of managing director.

The appointment of Mr Goh, effective immediately, came after 1-Net's managing director Mr Wong Ka Vin resigned from his position. Mr Goh is also senior vice president for broadcast engineering at Mediacorp.

In a memo to employees obtained by Channel NewsAsia, 1-Net's chairman Jamie Ang thanked Mr Wong for his contributions to the company and wished him all the best in his future pursuits.

The memo also touched on the direction of 1-Net’s future, stating that from time to time, Mediacorp receives enquiries from potential business partners about buying into its business lines.

Ms Ang said, “We will assess proposals with the help of a financial advisor and weigh all options before us, including continuing to run the business as is, or selling it. Our main objective is to ensure that 1-Net will be strengthened from any actions we undertake, for the benefit of our stakeholders including employees and clients. We believe that 1-Net can become an even stronger player in the data centre business.”

1-Net manages carrier-neutral Internet data centres and provides comprehensive, integrated services including network connectivity, managed services, work area recovery suite and cloud and media delivery services.

