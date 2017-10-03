17 entrepreneurs given The Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2017

SINGAPORE: A total of 17 local company heads have been named The Entrepreneur of the Year Award (EYA) 2017 on Tuesday (Oct 3).



Out of the winners, 11 individuals received an award under the Established Entrepreneur category, while the other 6 were winners of the New Entrepreneur category.



One of the Established Entrepreneur winners is Mr Koh Hock Seng who is the managing director of ExcelTec Property Management. By winning this award, Mr Koh said it represented a significant milestone for him, and is a testament for what he has done for the last 20 years.

“It’s an affirmation for my team. They put in a lot of hard work,” he added.



Mr Lim Chye Teng, Managing Director of Old Street Bak Kut Teh was also one of the winners under the New Entrepreneur category.



Recognised as the first entrepreneur that brought Bak Kut Teh restaurants to shopping malls, Mr Lim said that the award marks the beginning of his plans to "go to the next level of entrepreneurship".

With 15 outlets in Singapore, four in China and another four in Indonesia, he also intends to start setting up branches of his food chain in America and Europe.

“We have a slogan: Wherever there are Chinese, we will have Old Street Bak Kut Teh,” Mr Lim said.



The EYA is now in its 29th year, and is the oldest award in Singapore which honours local entrepreneurs who have shown outstanding performance as business owners in both emerging or established enterprises.



With the theme "Transform; Reinvent", the event was co-organized by Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (ASME) and the Rotary Club of Singapore