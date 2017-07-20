Abbott raises full-year profit forecast

Business

Abbott raises full-year profit forecast

Diversified healthcare company Abbott Laboratories reported a 55 percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher costs.

Traders gather at the booth that trades Abbott Laboratories on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
(Updated: )

REUTERS: Abbott Laboratories on Thursday raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast as the diversified healthcare company gains from its US$25 billion acquisition of St. Jude Medical.

The company raised its full-year adjusted earnings from continuing operations by 3 cents to a range of US$2.43 per share to US$2.53 per share.

Abbott's second-quarter profit of 62 cents per share edged past estimates by 1 cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose to US$6.64 billion from US$5.33 billion, in line with analysts' average estimate. The company said sales growth was hurt by the implementation of a new tax regime in India.

More than half of Abbott's revenue came from sales outside the United States in the latest quarter.

Sales in the medical devices business - Abbott's largest division - surged about 89 percent to US$2.60 billion on a reported basis. The unit includes devices sold by St. Jude Medical.

Net profit from continuing operations more than halved to US$270 million, or 15 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30.

The company's selling and general expenses rose 22.7 percent to US$2.13 billion.

(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters