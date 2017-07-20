Abbott raises full-year profit forecast

Diversified healthcare company Abbott Laboratories reported a 55 percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher costs.

REUTERS: Abbott Laboratories on Thursday raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast as the diversified healthcare company gains from its US$25 billion acquisition of St. Jude Medical.

The company raised its full-year adjusted earnings from continuing operations by 3 cents to a range of US$2.43 per share to US$2.53 per share.

Abbott's second-quarter profit of 62 cents per share edged past estimates by 1 cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose to US$6.64 billion from US$5.33 billion, in line with analysts' average estimate. The company said sales growth was hurt by the implementation of a new tax regime in India.

More than half of Abbott's revenue came from sales outside the United States in the latest quarter.

Sales in the medical devices business - Abbott's largest division - surged about 89 percent to US$2.60 billion on a reported basis. The unit includes devices sold by St. Jude Medical.

Advertisement Advertisement

Net profit from continuing operations more than halved to US$270 million, or 15 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30.

The company's selling and general expenses rose 22.7 percent to US$2.13 billion.

(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)