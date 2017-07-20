Abbott's quarterly profit halves as costs soar

Diversified healthcare company Abbott Laboratories reported a 55 percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher costs.

The company's net profit from continuing operations fell to US$270 million, or 15 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from US$599 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating cost and expenses surged 37.5 percent to US$6.21 billion.

However, net sales rose to US$6.64 billion from US$5.33 billion.

Abbott, which closed its US$25 billion acquisition of St. Jude Medical in January, agreed to buy troubled diagnostics company Alere Inc for a revised value of US$5.30 billion in April.

