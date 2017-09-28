Accenture revenue beats as bets on digital, cloud pay off

Accenture Plc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, as the consulting and outsourcing services provider benefited from its investments in fast-growing digital and cloud service businesses.

Dublin, Ireland-domiciled company's revenue from "the New" – which includes digital, cloud and security-related services - grew about 30 percent to US$18 billion for the year ended August 31.

Accenture had chalked out US$1.8 billion for acquisitions in digital, cloud and security-related services in the fiscal year.

The company has been increasingly grabbing market share from its rivals such as Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp and IBM Corp , by being early movers into the digital space.

Accenture said it expects current-quarter revenue to be between US$9.10 billion and US$9.35 billion. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of US$9.13 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income for diluted earnings per share fell to US$974.2 million, or US$1.48 per share, in the fourth quarter ended August 31, from US$1.12 billion, or US$1.68 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on an average were expecting US$1.47 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's net revenue rose 7.8 percent to US$9.15 billion, beating estimates of US$9.01 billion.

Accenture's shares fell 1.3 percent to US$134.84 in premarket trading on Thursday.

