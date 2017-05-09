Ackman pitches Howard Hughes, citing management and real estate locations

Billionaire investor William Ackman discussed real estate development company Howard Hughes Corp at the Sohn Investment Conference on Monday, citing its strong management and desirable locations as reasons why it should become more valuable over time.

NEW YORK: Billionaire investor William Ackman discussed real estate development company Howard Hughes Corp at the Sohn Investment Conference on Monday, citing its strong management and desirable locations as reasons why it should become more valuable over time.

Ackman's US$11 billion Pershing Square Capital Management, which has owned the company since 2010, owns 8.85 percent of Howard Hughes and ranks as its biggest shareholder. Ackman serves as the board's chairman.

Ackman touted the company's prime locations, including Manhattan's South Street Seaport, the Woodlands in Houston, Texas and Summerlin in Las Vegas,

The company's stock price swung from a loss on the day to gains as Ackman spoke without notes and without looking at the slides behind him. But investors in the room were slightly surprised that he had selected a long-term investment in his concentrated portfolio, having murmured that he might discuss Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc , which he added last year.

Ackman also praised Howard Hughes' management team, including chief executive officer David Weinreb, saying he was properly incentivized to help the company's stock price climb.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)